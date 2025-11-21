First-ever Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival opens

The opening ceremony of the first "Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival - Delicious dishes from vermicelli" in 2025 took place at September 23 Park, Ho Chi Minh City last night, November 20.

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Chefs Association and several other units.

The festival opened with a series of culinary experiences, including demonstrations of handmade noodle pulling and a check-in area featuring three giant noodle bowls, each 80 cm in diameter.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Prior to the opening ceremony, the organizers set a record by presenting 100 delicious dishes from the Northern, Central and Southern regions of Vietnam. They are made from rice noodles and vermicelli, prepared by professional chefs and culinary artisans.

This record-setting event highlights and honors the cultural and culinary value of Vietnamese rice noodles.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong