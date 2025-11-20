National treasures displayed at Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang

A special exhibition titled 'National Treasures—Heritage at the Heart of Da Nang,' celebrating Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), opened at the Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang on November 19.

International visitors explore the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, running from November 19 to December 25, aims to promote cultural and historical values while highlighting Da Nang’s role in preserving and promoting the nation’s heritage. It also showcases the museum’s renewed appearance following a period of renovation and upgrading.

For the first time, the Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang is presenting the public with comprehensive information and images of 19 national treasures located in Da Nang following their consolidation.

Visitors have the opportunity to view 14 original artifacts, including the Dong Son Bronze Drum, Dong Son Bronze Jar, Tra Kieu Altar, Tra Kieu Apsara Bas Relief, My Son E1 Altar, Brahma Birth Relief, Ganesha Statue, Shiva Statue, Tara Bodhisattva Statue, Dong Duong Altar, Shiva Phong Le dancing relief, Uma Chanh Lo Relief, Gajasimha Statue, and Thap Mam Dragon statue.

Two replica artifacts on display are the statues of Siva Head and the Ekamukhalinga (one-headed Linga). The remaining three national treasures include the My Son A10 Altar, the Lai Nghi Gold Jewelry Collection, and the Lai Nghi Animal-shaped Agate Beads, which are presented through documents and images due to their connection to heritage sites and preservation requirements.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, Director of the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture, the significance and value of the 19 national treasures reflect the portrait of Da Nang following its administrative consolidation and expanded geographical area. The city is a land that has nurtured, converged, and intersected multiple cultures, including Sa Huynh and Dong Son, as well as ancient kingdoms such as Champa and Dai Viet.

Two Dong Son cultural treasures from the Hoang Long collection, including the Dong Son Bronze Drum and Bronze Jar, serve as vivid evidence of the metal-casting techniques and the level of civilization achieved by ancient Vietnamese from the 3rd to the 1st century BCE.

Two artifacts from the Sa Huynh culture, including the Lai Nghi Gold Jewelry Collection and Lai Nghi Animal-shaped Agate Beads, reflect the cultural, economic, and social achievements of the Central region’s ancient communities from the 3rd century BCE to the mid-1st century CE.

Notably, the 15 Cham cultural treasures are vivid masterpieces that illustrate the continuity in development, cultural integration, and adaptation in the Central region from the 7th to the 13th century, deeply influenced by Hinduism and Buddhism.

On this occasion, the Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang is also hosting a series of cultural experiences, including Bau Truc-style pottery shaping, My Nghiep brocade weaving, and woodblock printing on Do paper featuring Cham patterns. These activities allow visitors to directly engage with traditional craft processes and take home unique handmade items as souvenirs.

Tara Bodhisattva Statue

Dong Son Bronze Drum

Dong Son Bronze Jar

My Son E1 Altar

Thap Mam Dragon statue

Shiva Statue

Brahma Birth Relief

Dong Duong Altar

Tra Kieu Altar

Uma Chanh Lo Relief

Shiva Phong Le dancing relief

Gajasimha Statue

Tra Kieu Apsara Bas Relief

The replica of the statue of Siva Head

The replica of the statue of Ekamukhalinga (one-headed Linga).

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh