NA sets 2026 legislative agenda with 34 draft laws

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed a Resolution laying out Vietnam’s legislative agenda for 2026. ​

Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee agreed to submit 13 draft laws for review and approval at the 16th NA’s first session in April 2026. They are the amended Civil Status Law, the Law on Procedures for Issuing Administrative Decisions, the revised Law on Access to Information, the amended Law on Belief and Religion; and the laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Social Insurance Law, the Law on Notarisation, the Law on Overseas Representative Missions of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Law on Real Estate Business, the Housing Law; the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harm, the Law on Environmental Protection Tax, the Law on Legal Assistance, and the Law on Emulation and Commendation.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the opening of the NA Standing Committee's 50th session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers at the second session in October 2026 will consider 21 draft laws and one draft resolution. They include the amended Vietnam Maritime Code, the revised Postal Law, the revised Petroleum Law, the amended Law on Property Auction, the amended Law on Grassroots Conciliation, the amended Law on Lawyers, revised the Law on Adoption, the law on preventing and combating the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the revised law on legal dissemination and education, the amended law on public debt management, and the revised law on handling administrative violations.

Other key proposals also include the laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Measurement, the Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues, Organs and Cadavers, the Law on Support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Law on Environmental Protection, the Law on Architecture, the Law on International Agreements, the Law on Publishing, the Commercial Law, the Competition Law, the Law on Foreign Trade Management, the Electricity Law, the Law on Consumer Protection, and the Law on Sports, the Tourism Law, the Law on Cinema, the Library Law, the Cultural Heritage Law, and the Law on State Compensation Liability. Lelgislators will also review a resolution on special mechanisms and policies to improve the prevention and settlement of international investment disputes.

Separately, the committee will deliberate an ordinance on post-war bomb and mine clearance; a resolution on principles, criteria and norm for the allocation of state budget spending; a resolution on principles, and criteria for the distribution of value-added tax across localities, and another on the environmental protection tax schedule.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to the Government and its agencies, the NA Ethnic Council and committees.

