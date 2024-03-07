Muslim people make great contribution to city development

The HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization yesterday held a meeting with the Representative Board of the Muslim Community in HCMC.

Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) is delivering gifts to the Representative Board of the Muslim Community in HCMC



In the meeting, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong highly appreciated the contribution of the Muslim community in HCMC so far.

Particularly, the Representative Board of this community as well as the Administration Board of Mosques have called upon the participation of Muslim people in patriotic movements and activities held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch and other socio-political organizations.

The Representative Board of the Muslim Community in HCMC and the Administration Board of Mosques in the city in the meeting



Many practical measures and models have been adopted in the Muslim community in the city to achieve impressive results, helping to transform HCMC into a more loving, modern, civilized city.

In 2023, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch delivered 112 scholarships for poor students of the Cham ethnic group. The HCMC Women’s Union also distributed 200 gift sets to vulnerable women of the Cham ethnic group. The HCMC Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs held two training sessions about national security and defense for high-level positions in the Muslim community of the city.

Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch is distributing gifts and congratulations to the HCMC Muslim community in the Ramadan month



On the occasion of the Ramadan month (Islamic Calendar 1445 – Solar Calendar 2024), Head Nguyen Manh Cuong sent the warmest congratulations to all members of the HCMC Muslim community. He wished that all religious rituals for the Ramadan month will be held solemnly, safely, economically, and joyfully.

On the same day, in the Musulman Mosque in District 1, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch held a meeting with the Representative Board of the Muslim Community in HCMC and the Administration Board of Mosques in the city, also in the event of the Ramadan month.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam