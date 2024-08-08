Music documentaries, sports events on big screen enrich entertainment experience

Film lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy types of stage performances, such as comedy, musicals, sports events, and esports tournaments at cinemas thanks to the launch of ICECON Vietnam.

Music documentaries, sports events, exhibitions, and other programs on the big screen will enrich the entertainment experience.

ICECON Vietnam is a new brand developed by CJ CGV, the largest film distributor and cinema operator in Vietnam and one of the top 5 cinema chains in the world, offering four lines providing new entertainment experiences to audiences likely Stage, Play, Channel, and Library.

The “Stage” presents successful music documentary films, such as Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," BTS's "Yet to Come in Cinemas," and Blackpink's "World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas", and impressive performances by Vietnamese artists.

The “Play” line turns the cinema into a stadium where audiences can immerse themselves in the exciting atmosphere of sports matches and esports tournaments.

The line of “Channel” turns content on social media platforms into cinema versions, and gathers reality TV shows and interactive games.

The “Library” offers diversified knowledge through exhibitions, workshops, and programs on career guidance for children.

The music documentary film, Blackpink's "World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas", is screened at CGV cinemas.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh