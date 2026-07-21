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Muong Than resettlement homes targeted for completion before National Day

SGGPO

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has directed authorities to rebuild 24 homes destroyed by flash floods in Muong Than Commune, Lai Chau Province, with the goal of handing them over to affected families before National Day on September 2.

During a visit to Lai Chau Province on July 21, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspected post-flood recovery efforts, met with affected families and evacuees, and surveyed the proposed site for a centralized resettlement area in Muong Than Commune.

He also held a working session with provincial authorities to review disaster recovery measures.

According to Lai Chau Provincial People's Committee Chairman Ha Quang Trung, flash floods that struck Muong Than in the early morning of July 17 left seven people dead, one missing and eight injured. The disaster completely destroyed 24 homes, left another 20 beyond repair, and forced 156 households living in high-risk areas to relocate. Essential infrastructure also sustained extensive damage.

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Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung meets with Lai Chau provincial leaders to discuss post-flood recovery efforts. Photo: VGP

On behalf of the Party, State and Government, the Deputy Prime Minister extended condolences to the victims' families and instructed local authorities to continue mobilizing personnel and equipment to search for the remaining missing person, treat the injured, and ensure that affected residents have adequate food, clean water and temporary shelter.

Regarding reconstruction, he assigned the Ministry of National Defense to continue working with local authorities to repair heavily damaged homes and rebuild the 24 destroyed houses within 30 days, aiming to complete and hand them over before the National Day holiday on September 2.

He also instructed Lai Chau authorities to review areas vulnerable to flash floods and landslides and improve disaster prevention and response plans based on local conditions.

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Rescue teams continue searching for victims in the flash flood-hit area of Muong Than. Photo: Muong Than Commune People's Committee.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung presented VND50 billion (approximately US$1.9 million) in government support and an additional VND5 billion (about US$190,000) allocated by the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to assist Lai Chau's recovery efforts.

Another body recovered, death toll rises to seven in Lai Chau flash floods

Rescue teams have recovered the body of another person who had been missing following flash floods in Muong Than Commune, Lai Chau Province, raising the death toll to seven.

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A Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspects disaster recovery efforts in Muong Than Commune on the morning of July 21. Photo: Muong Than Commune People's Committee.

According to an update released at 3 p.m. on July 21 by the Lai Chau Provincial Irrigation Sub-Department, authorities recovered the body of another victim who had been missing after the flash floods that struck Muong Than Commune.

The latest recovery brings the confirmed death toll to seven, while one person remains missing.

The remaining missing person has been identified as Do Thi H., born in 1972. Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate her.

Earlier the same day, a Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visited Muong Than Commune to inspect disaster recovery operations and meet with affected residents.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, heavy rains and flooding between July 15 and July 20 caused more than VND502 billion (approximately US$19.2 million) in damage across the northern provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Dien Bien and Son La.

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By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong

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Lai Chau Muong Than flash floods disaster recovery resettlement National Day landslides flood damage emergency relief

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