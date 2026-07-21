National

Another 500kV transmission line to be built in Mekong Delta by 2028

SGGPO

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ca Mau Province announced on July 21 that the Ca Mau People's Committee has approved the investment policy for the 500kV Bac Lieu LNG–Thot Not transmission line.

The transmission line will span approximately 135 kilometers, including about 52 kilometers in Ca Mau Province and 83 kilometers in Can Tho City.

The project will require the acquisition of around 38 hectares of land, while approximately 460 hectares will fall within the transmission line's safety corridor.

With a total investment of more than VND8.2 trillion (about US$313 million), the project will be developed by the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT). It is scheduled to begin commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Together with other 500kV transmission lines in the region, including the Thot Not–Duc Hoa, Duc Hoa–Cau Bong, and Duc Hoa–Phu Lam lines, the new project will strengthen interregional connectivity within the country's 500kV power grid.

The transmission line is expected to improve the safety, stability, and reliability of electricity supply for the Southern region and neighboring areas.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

500kV transmission line Bac Lieu LNG Thot Not Ca Mau Can Tho EVNNPT power transmission electricity infrastructure energy project Mekong Delta

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn