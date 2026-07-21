Another 500kV transmission line to be built in Mekong Delta by 2028

The Department of Industry and Trade of Ca Mau Province announced on July 21 that the Ca Mau People's Committee has approved the investment policy for the 500kV Bac Lieu LNG–Thot Not transmission line.

The transmission line will span approximately 135 kilometers, including about 52 kilometers in Ca Mau Province and 83 kilometers in Can Tho City.

The project will require the acquisition of around 38 hectares of land, while approximately 460 hectares will fall within the transmission line's safety corridor.

With a total investment of more than VND8.2 trillion (about US$313 million), the project will be developed by the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT). It is scheduled to begin commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Together with other 500kV transmission lines in the region, including the Thot Not–Duc Hoa, Duc Hoa–Cau Bong, and Duc Hoa–Phu Lam lines, the new project will strengthen interregional connectivity within the country's 500kV power grid.

The transmission line is expected to improve the safety, stability, and reliability of electricity supply for the Southern region and neighboring areas.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong