PM orders urgent investigation into fatal coach fire in Dong Nai

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an urgent investigation into the cause of a coach fire that killed seven people in the southern city of Dong Nai, while directing authorities to address the aftermath and prevent similar tragedies.

The order was made in Official Dispatch No. 51/CD-TTg, signed on July 21 by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and sent to the Ministers of Public Security and Construction, as well as the chairpersons of the People's Committees of Dong Nai city and Khanh Hoa province.

According to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, the crash occurred at around 2:00 am on July 21 at km 1839 on National Highway 1A in Hung Thinh hamlet, Hung Thinh commune, Dong Nai. A passenger coach bearing registration number 50E-447.02, operated by Nam Lu Trading and Transport Co., Ltd. of Khanh Hoa province, caught fire after crashing into a roadside embankment.

The accident left seven people dead and several others injured. Initial reports indicate the driver became drowsy, lost control of the vehicle and struck the embankment. Immediately after receiving reports of the incident, the PM extended condolences to the families of those killed and expressed sympathy to the injured. He also instructed Dong Nai authorities, together with police and health agencies, to rush to the scene and coordinate rescue and recovery efforts.

The Government leader directed the Chairperson of the Dong Nai People's Committee to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured, minimise casualties and property losses, and provide timely support and assistance to victims and bereaved families.

Dong Nai authorities were also instructed to review the implementation of the Prime Minister's Official Dispatch No. 48/CD-TTg, issued on July 17 following another particularly serious traffic accident on the Phap Van–Cau Gie–Cao Bo–Mai Son–National Highway 45–Nghi Son expressway in Hanoi's Chuong Duong commune.

The review should identify any delays in carrying out the PM's directions and determine the responsibility of organisations and individuals if similar causes contributed to the latest accident.

The city was tasked with coordinating with Khanh Hoa authorities to inspect the transport operator's compliance with road transport regulations, including those governing the company, vehicle owner and driver involved in the accident.

Medical staff at Thong Nhat General Hospital provide treatment to the victims. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung

The Chairperson of the Khanh Hoa People's Committee was instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of the transport operator's compliance with road transport laws, with particular attention to vehicle safety standards, drivers' hours, patrol and inspection activities, and enforcement of traffic regulations. Any violations must be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Public Security was ordered to direct relevant police units to promptly investigate the cause of the accident and impose strict legal penalties on the driver, vehicle owner and transport company if violations are found.

The Ministers of Public Security and Construction were also instructed to continue implementing measures set out in Official Dispatch No. 48/CD-TTg, with particular emphasis on tightening oversight of passenger and heavy-goods transport operations, especially vehicles operating at night, and strictly handling violations to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Vietnamplus