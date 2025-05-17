Landslide kills 5, injures 4 at hydropower construction site in Lai Chau

A landslide occurred at around 10 a.m. on May 16 at the construction site of the Ta Pao Ho 1A hydropower project in Si Lo Lau Commune, Phong Tho District, Lai Chau Province.

The landslide occurs at around 10 a.m. on May 15 at the construction site of the Ta Pao Ho 1A hydropower project, leaving five people missing and four others injured. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 16 issued an urgent directive, asking ministries, agencies, and localities to focus efforts on addressing the aftermath of a disastrous landslide that occurred at the construction site of a hydropower plant in the mountainous province of Lai Chau earlier in the day.

Based on a preliminary report from the Standing Office for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), the landslide occurred at around 10 a.m. at the construction site of the Ta Pao Ho 1A hydropower project in Si Lo Lau Commune, Phong Tho District, Lai Chau Province, leaving five people missing and four others injured.

Authorities later confirmed that all the missing individuals have died. The victims were identified as: Tan Su May (aged 45), Ly Lao San (aged 17), Tan U May (aged 41), and Phan Lao Lo (aged 16), all residents of Lan Nhi Thang Hamlet, Si Lo Lau Commune, Phong Tho District; and Luong Van Ha (aged 38), a resident of Que Phong District, Nghe An Province. Excavators are still working to recover the bodies.

PM Chinh extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

He asked the Chairperson of Lai Chau Province People’s Committee to coordinate closely with the Chairperson of Nghe An Province People’s Committee – where the affected workers are from – and leaders of relevant agencies to urgently direct and implement search and rescue operations and recovery efforts.

Lai Chau Province is to directly oversee and mobilise forces to search for the missing, provide free medical treatment for the injured, and instruct relevant agencies to quickly investigate and determine the cause of the incident.

Lessons must be learned to ensure construction safety and those found in violation of regulations must be strictly dealt with.

Lai Chau and Nghe An provinces are told to promptly direct and coordinate support, visit the families of the victims, and provide assistance in arranging proper funerals for the deceased, in line with local customs.

The Ministers of National Defence and Public Security will mobilise the necessary forces and equipment to assist Lai Chau in swiftly carrying out search and rescue efforts and addressing the aftermath of the landslide.

The Minister of Agriculture and Environment is to promptly forecast weather patterns and natural disaster developments—particularly heavy rainfall and risks of landslides or flash floods—so that local authorities, relevant agencies, and residents can proactively prepare and respond.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will direct provinces to review, update, and implement disaster prevention and response plans tailored to local conditions, and to identify high-risk areas early to enable timely evacuations and safeguard lives.

VNA