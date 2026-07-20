Nationwide housing initiative honors sacrifices of war veterans

A nationwide accommodation program is successfully mobilizing military forces and local resources to construct and repair homes for the families of resistance veterans affected by toxic chemicals.

Over in Ia Ly and Ia Phi communes in Gia Lai Province, amidst the scorching highland sun, soldiers from Regiment 48 (under Division 320, Army Corps 34) are actively working alongside locals. They’re building roofs and erecting walls, enthusiastically contributing daily to ensure these brand-new houses are completed soon.

Since late May 2026, the unit has assisted in constructing housing for five families, with full completion slated before July 20. Each site involves seven soldiers directly undertaking the grueling manual labor.

It isn’t just happening there; numerous military units across Gia Lai Province have directly deployed to local areas to enthusiastically assist citizens in building homes. Their visible presence on these sites substantially reduces costs and vigorously accelerates the timeline, helping families secure solid dwellings faster.

The family of Nguyen Van Tan in Ia Ly Commune is receiving this crucial support. His new 80-square-meter house is currently in the wall-building phase. Under the blistering heat, soldiers are busy mixing concrete, transporting bricks, and dismantling formwork. For Mr. Tan, the military’s assistance has been a tremendous relief.

He explained that his old house had deteriorated severely, leaving his family in a constant state of anxiety during stormy seasons. From the very first days of construction, army forces were right there to help with the heavy lifting. He noted that the soldiers worked with immense responsibility. Thanks to that robust support, his family saved a substantial portion of construction costs and will soon possess a perfectly sturdy home.

Directly supervising the site, Major Pham Van Tao, Commander of Company 17 under Regiment 48, imparted that his unit is taking advantage of favorable weather to determinedly accelerate progress, striving to finish well ahead of schedule. They consistently recognize this mission as a profound duty and a genuine expression of affection toward policy-beneficiary families.

Implementing the Government’s directive via Official Dispatch No.270/TTg-KGVX dated March 21, 2026, regarding the eradication of dilapidated houses for children of resistance activists infected with toxic chemicals, the Ministry of National Defense has coordinated with local authorities to build and repair 1,422 houses.

Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces account for 237 of these homes, making up over 16 percent of the total figure. By July 10, 410 houses nationwide have been successfully completed and put into use.

Over in Quang Ngai Province, a supportive housing program has provided vital assistance for 158 families, encompassing 88 newly built houses and 70 heavily repaired ones. Up to now, numerous projects have been entirely wrapped up. Ultimately, this successfully helps vulnerable families secure solid dwellings and definitively stabilize their daily lives.

Dak Koi Commune stands out as one of the very first localities to fully complete the ambitious initiative. Within this specific area, seven households received support, consisting of six newly built homes and one extensively renovated dwelling. Breaking ground in late May 2026, the entirety of these construction projects was remarkably finished after just a single month. Speedy construction drastically reduces the burden on displaced families.

These residents have smoothly moved into their new homes, permanently closing the chapter on agonizing days spent living in cramped, damp quarters. To ensure these families can settle down as quickly as humanly possible, local authorities also thoughtfully gifted them brand-new mattresses, televisions, and various other essential household items.

Mr. A Nech from Dak Koi Commune in Quang Ngai Province and his younger sister are standing proudly in front of their newly supported home (Photo: SGGP)

A visit to the family of Mr. A Nech in Dak Koi Commune found him sitting peacefully on the front porch of his brand-new home, gathering closely with his relatives. The house was spaciously constructed with a cozy living room, a bedroom, a spotless front yard, and came fully equipped with modern amenities.

For Mr. A Nech’s relatives, the transformation is truly monumental. They imparted that he suffers from multiple ailments and had spent agonizing years living with his younger sister in a severely deteriorated old house.

When the new house finally broke ground, the communal government proactively mobilized officers, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union members, and the local to transport bricks, generously contributing their daily labor. In the end, this robust shelter secures a perfectly safe place for his family to live, providing them with extra motivation to overcome any lingering hardships.

Secretary Nguyen Van Thuy of the Dak Koi Commune Party Committee noted that all seven houses were fully completed, impressively exceeding the scheduled timeline by 33 days. Alongside the state’s financial resources, the commune mobilized nearly VND400 million ($15,200) from social resources to subsidize construction materials. The newly handed-over shelters will ultimately help these families settle down quickly and enjoy profound peace of mind.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam