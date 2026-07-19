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Three forest fires break out in Quang Tri Province amid extreme heat

SGGPO

Three forest fires erupted in Quang Tri Province on July 19 as scorching temperatures and strong southwesterly foehn winds fueled the blazes, forcing authorities and local residents to mount intensive firefighting efforts.

On July 19, three forest fires broke out in Quang Tri Province. Extreme heat combined with strong southwesterly foehn winds allowed the fires to spread rapidly, forcing authorities and local residents to work tirelessly to contain the blazes.

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Authorities in Tien Phong Village moved swiftly to enclose the danger zone and establish firebreaks, a decisive measure to control the spreading casuarina forest fire.

As of 3 p.m. on July 19, nearly 100 personnel from relevant agencies and residents of Tien Phong Village, Bac Trach Commune, Quang Tri Province, were still working to contain a casuarina forest fire in Tien Phong Village by establishing firebreaks and preventing the flames from spreading.

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on July 19 in a casuarina forest in Tien Phong Village. Firefighting teams were divided into three groups to reach the scene, create firebreaks, and implement containment measures to stop the blaze from spreading. However, extreme heat, low humidity, and dry vegetation made firefighting efforts particularly difficult.

Earlier, at about 11 a.m., another forest fire broke out in a roughly three-year-old acacia plantation in Tan Vinh Neighborhood, Nam Dong Ha Ward. At the scene, intense heat and strong southwesterly foehn winds fueled the dry ground cover, allowing the fire to spread and threaten nearby residential areas.

Fire prevention, firefighting and rescue forces from the Quang Tri Province Police deployed multiple specialized vehicles and equipment, coordinating with other agencies to quickly extinguish the blaze.

At about 6:30 a.m. the same day, a forest fire broke out in Bao Ninh 3 Neighborhood, Dong Hoi Ward. The Nhat Le Border Guard Station under the Quang Tri Province Border Guard Command deployed officers and soldiers to coordinate with military, police, and local authorities in carrying out firefighting operations.

After more than an hour of establishing containment lines, creating firebreaks, and implementing firefighting measures, the fire was largely brought under control.

By Van Thang - Translated by Uyen Phuong

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forest fires Quang Tri Province extreme heat dry ground cover Fire prevention firefighting and rescue forces

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