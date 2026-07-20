Vu Lan Festival 2026 promotes gratitude and remembrance in Vietnam

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has urged monks, nuns and Buddhists nationwide to take part in activities honoring war veterans, fallen soldiers' families and other national contributors during the 2026 Vu Lan Festival.

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has called on all levels of the Buddhist organization, along with monks, nuns and Buddhists, to actively participate in gratitude activities during the 2026 Vu Lan Festival, including visiting and presenting gifts to people who rendered service to the nation, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, wounded and sick veterans, and families of fallen soldiers.

Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi (Photo: Thu Ha)

According to Circular No. 252/TB-HDTS dated July 20 issued by the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, this year's Vu Lan Festival activities will take place throughout the seventh lunar month of the 2026 lunar year (the Year of the Fire Horse), with the main observance falling on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, or August 27.

Rooted in the Vietnamese traditions of filial piety, gratitude and remembering those who came before, the Vu Lan Festival provides an opportunity for people to express gratitude to their parents, grandparents and loved ones while also honoring their ancestors, national heroes, fallen soldiers and earlier generations of their families.

The circular states that memorial ceremonies, tributes and requiem prayers for fallen heroes and martyrs will be held at martyrs' cemeteries. Cultural venues and community gathering places may also be used with approval from local authorities.

As part of the festival, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has proposed organizing activities to honor those who served the country, including visits and gift presentations for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, wounded and sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers and other national contributors in localities.

Other planned activities include requiem ceremonies, candlelight memorials honoring fallen heroes and martyrs, chanting the Vu Lan Sutra and the Sutra on Repaying Parents' Kindness, sermons explaining the significance of the Vu Lan Festival, and the traditional Rose Pinning Ceremony expressing gratitude for parents' love and sacrifice.

The circular noted that these activities carry added significance because the 2026 Vu Lan Festival coincides with celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, while the country is carrying out the nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. The period offers an opportunity to further promote the national values of gratitude and repaying those who sacrificed for the country.

Earlier, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha also instructed all levels of the organization to hold requiem ceremonies, coordinate with authorities in conducting solemn spiritual rites, actively participate in the 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, and visit and present gifts to wounded and sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers and people who rendered service to the revolution. Buddhist temples and monasteries were requested to ring three rounds of bells and Prajna drums at 5 a.m. on July 27 in remembrance of and tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan