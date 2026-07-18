Vietnam–Greece ties still hold considerable untapped potential: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stated that Vietnam always attaches great importance to its relationship with Greece, describing the European nation as a traditional partner and noting that bilateral ties still hold considerable untapped potential.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis in Hanoi on July 17. (Photo: VNA)

The PM made the remarks while receiving Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on July 17.

Welcoming the visit, PM Le Minh Hung expressed confidence that it will further deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries while also contributing to the enhancement of the Vietnam–European Union (EU) Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He recommended that the two sides step up all-level exchanges and meetings, especially those at a high level, make full use of the existing cooperation mechanisms, expand collaboration in the economy, trade, and investment, and effectively implement the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

PM Le Minh Hung also called for stronger business-to-business links and broader cooperation in areas where Greece has strengths, including the maritime economy, seaports, shipping, logistics, shipbuilding, maritime workforce training, renewable energy, and science-technology.

Vietnam stands ready to facilitate Greek businesses' long-term investment and exploration of opportunities in its market, the Government leader affirmed.

He expressed the hope that Greece will continue to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date, while supporting the European Commission (EC)'s removal of the "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

PM Le Minh Hung also urged the early completion of legal frameworks for bilateral joint work, including agreements on maritime transport, labor and economic cooperation, and called for closer collaboration in culture, education, heritage conservation, people-to-people exchanges, and local-level partnerships. He suggested the two sides consider a direct air route between Vietnam and Greece.

On the occasion, he asked Greece to continue creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community there, enabling them to further serve as a bridge linking the two countries.

For his part, Gerapetritis praised Vietnam's impressive socio-economic achievements, its growing role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the steady progress in Vietnam–EU relations.

He reaffirmed that Greece highly values its ties with Vietnam and is ready to act as a bridge to further strengthen relations between the Southeast Asian country and the EU.

Agreeing with his host's suggestions, the minister said Greece is keen to expand cooperation with Vietnam in trade, investment, maritime affairs, logistics, seafarer training, agriculture, tourism, and pharmaceuticals. He also announced plans to send a business delegation to Vietnam to explore investment and partnership opportunities.

The official also proposed that the two countries enhance cooperation in labor, student exchanges, culture, and archaeology. He underscored Greece's support for the EVIPA, the early removal of the EC's "yellow card," and the EU's efforts to remove Vietnam from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums and promote ASEAN–EU relations.

They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the need to settle disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

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