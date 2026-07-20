National Data Strategy approved through 2030

A national data strategy for 2026–2030 has been approved aiming to replace paper documents with digital data in eligible public services by 2030 while expanding artificial intelligence capabilities and the country's data economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed Decision No. 1308/QD-TTg approving Vietnam's National Data Strategy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045. Under the strategy, Vietnam aims to fully implement the principle of "data replacing paper documents" by 2030.

The strategy sets specific targets for 2030, including improving the legal framework and data governance capacity; developing shared databases and data platforms; expanding the national data and computing infrastructure; developing data and infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI); promoting the data economy, data industry, and data market; and ensuring data security and sovereignty.

Under the strategy, Vietnam will put a national integrated database into operation. It also aims to ensure that 100 percent of eligible administrative procedures and online public services are delivered by reusing information from the national integrated database, fully implementing the principle of "data replacing paper documents." The initiative is intended to reduce documentation requirements, simplify administrative procedures, and gradually build national strategic analysis and forecasting capabilities to support policymaking.

The strategy also aims to leverage AI data repositories to support the development of Vietnamese companies operating in the AI and data technology industries. It targets the successful development and training of at least 150 "Make in Vietnam" data products, services, and AI models.

In addition, the strategy seeks to complete 100 percent of social insurance databases for workers. It also targets 95 percent of healthcare data being developed and organized in line with a decentralized management model from the central government to local authorities to support the development and completion of the national healthcare database and specialized healthcare databases. Authorities also aim to provide 100 percent of the population with electronic health records.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to rank among the world's top 30 countries in data governance, data utilization, and AI development, while becoming a major regional hub for cross-border data storage, processing, connectivity, sharing, and transfer.

To achieve these goals, the strategy outlines key tasks and solutions, including improving legal and policy frameworks, developing national data infrastructure and platforms, expanding data resources, promoting the data economy and data market, and developing the country's data workforce.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan