Over 1,000 police officers mobilized as floods batter Northern mountains

More than 1,000 police officers have been dispatched to the northern mountainous region after days of heavy rain left at least five people dead, four missing, and caused widespread damage.

The Ministry of Public Security has deployed more than 1,000 officers and personnel, along with more than 200 vehicles, to support disaster response operations in the northern mountainous provinces affected by severe flooding.

Flash floods left piles of trash, firewood, and mud in Team 11 area in Muong Than Commune, Lai Chau Province. Photo: Muong Than Commune Portal

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Public Security has deployed 1,086 officer deployments, 1,049 deployments of grassroots security and public order personnel, and 210 vehicle deployments for search and rescue operations in Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang and Son La provinces in recent days.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority also coordinated with Zalo Vietnam to send disaster preparedness guidance messages to about 10.3 million residents in areas at risk of heavy rain, flash floods and landslides.

Lai Chau Provincial Police mobilized rescue and evacuation forces to evacuate people on July 17 and 18. Photo: Lai Chau Provincial Police

According to reports compiled from local authorities as of the morning of July 19, heavy rainfall since July 15 has caused extensive damage across several northern mountainous provinces.

Mobile police officers of Lai Chau Provincial Police urge residents to evacuate to avoid heavy rain and flooding on July 17 and 18. Photo: Lai Chau Provincial Police

In Lai Chau Province alone, the disaster has left five people dead, four missing and nine injured. Four of the fatalities were caused by a flash flood in Muong Than Commune, while another victim whose identity has not yet been determined was found during search operations. Authorities are continuing efforts to confirm the person's identity.

Traffic police of Lai Chau Provincial Police mobilize 100 percent of their personnel to assist people in evacuating to avoid floods on July 17 and 18. Photo: Lai Chau Provincial Police

Data compiled from Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Dien Bien and Son La provinces show that flooding has destroyed 21 houses, damaged 144 others and forced the emergency evacuation of 275 households. Nearly 700 hectares of rice fields and other crops have been damaged, while numerous national highways, provincial roads and inter-commune roads have been blocked by landslides. Total losses are estimated at about 255 billion dong.

As of the morning of July 19, some sections of National Highway 32 in Lai Chau Province and 18 locations along Provincial Road DT109 in Son La Province remained closed to traffic.

Lunch for officers and soldiers who participat in rescue and relief efforts in Lai Chau Province, July 18. Photo: Lai Chau Provincial Police

Also on the morning of July 19, a Ministry of Agriculture and Environment delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep traveled to Lai Chau Province to direct recovery efforts following the flooding.

Electricity units participate in flood relief efforts in Muong Than commune, July 18. Photo: Lai Chau Province Electricity Company

The national meteorological agency forecast moderate to heavy rain, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall, across the northern mountainous region during the day and night of July 19. Rainfall is expected to range from 30 mm to 60 mm, with isolated areas receiving more than 150 mm. Some locations could experience rainfall exceeding 100 mm within three hours. From July 19 to July 20, rivers across northern Vietnam are expected to experience a new flood event with water levels rising by 2 to 4 meters, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas and along rivers and streams.

Authorities from the Lai Chau Provincial Police are searching for victims and scouring the flash flood-affected area of ​​Muong Than on July 18. Photo: Lai Chau Provincial Police

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan