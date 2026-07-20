Party Central Committee’s third meeting opens in Hanoi

The session is to discuss important issues in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, along with items covering Party building, political system and national development in the new stage.

The third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee opens in Hanoi on July 20. (Photo: VNA)

The third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on July 20 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

The session is to discuss important issues in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, along with items covering Party building, political system, and national development in the new stage.

Opening the meeting, General Secretary and State President To Lam said the 14th National Party Congress set the country's strategic directions, targets, and major orientations, while the second meeting established the organizational framework for the new term. The third meeting must translate those orientations into concrete decisions that remove bottlenecks, unlock resources, and create new development momentum, he stressed.

The Party Central Committee is reviewing 13 issues with the aim of strengthening leadership, governance, implementation capacity, and national development and defense in the new period, he noted.

The top leader said the decisions adopted at the meeting should deliver four strategic shifts: enhancing the leadership and governance capacity of the Party and State apparatus; establishing unified governance of development space and national resources; advancing a development model driven by productivity, knowledge, technology, and people; and strengthening prevention, resilience, and national security. He urged delegates to assess how each policy removes bottlenecks, creates new capacity, and ensures effective implementation.

The Party and State leader highlighted four priorities for discussion. The first is moving beyond organizational restructuring to improving the quality of Party leadership, State governance, and public service delivery. He stressed that a leaner apparatus is only the starting point, with success measured by better policy outcomes, stronger implementation, and higher public trust.

The Party Central Committee will also review reports on the one-year operation of the new political system model and the two-tier local administration system, as well as proposals to establish the centrally governed cities of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh as new regional growth poles.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the opening of the 14th Party Central Committee’s third meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The second priority focuses on shifting from fragmented management to integrated governance of the national development space and resources. Discussions will cover revisions to the Land Law and related laws, the implementation of Party resolutions on land management and maritime-based development, and policies to unlock resources while protecting legitimate rights and preventing speculation, waste, and group interests.

The third priority is transitioning from growth driven mainly by expanding inputs to one based on productivity, knowledge, technology, and human capital. General Secretary and State President To Lam said the six-month socio-economic development report and the proposed new national development model must together answer the question: how will the country create wealth and competitiveness in the long term.

The leader also described the proposal to build a disciplined, safe, civilized, and harmonious society as the foundation and goal of the country’s development model, with people at its center and the rule of law as its foundation.

The fourth priority calls for moving from responding to individual risks to strengthening national resilience and preventive capacity. The General Secretary and State President said Vietnam must improve strategic forecasting, safeguard critical political, economic, and technological systems, and integrate environmental protection and climate resilience into national security and development planning.

He stressed that the four strategic shifts form a unified framework in which organization and human factors help strengthen implementation capacity; institution and development spaces unlock resources, a new development model generates productivity and higher living standards, and stronger resilience and protective measures ensure continuous and sustainable progress.

General Secretary and State President To Lam urged the Party Central Committee's members to engage in focused and substantive discussions, with clear recommendations and practical solutions. He emphasized that all decisions must put national interests, the legitimate rights of the people, and the country's long-term development first.

He also called for all resolutions and conclusions adopted at the meeting to be translated immediately into action plans with clearly defined objectives, responsibilities, resources, timelines, and expected outcomes, while eliminating delays in institutionalizing Party policies and improving implementation.

Before the opening session, members of the Party Central Committee laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum and paid homage to fallen heroes at the Martyrs' Memorial on Bac Son Street.

The third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee is scheduled to conclude on July 24.

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