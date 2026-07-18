Long Thanh International Airport enters final 135-day construction countdown

Construction of Long Thanh International Airport is entering its final 135-day countdown as contractors accelerate work ahead of its planned commercial opening on December 1, 2026.

As of July 18, only 135 days remain until the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport is scheduled for substantial completion. Hundreds of construction teams are working around the clock to keep the project on schedule ahead of its planned commercial opening.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said contractors are accelerating construction while simultaneously preparing the airport for operational handover.

The ACV is moving forward with operational testing and commissioning, with three trial runs scheduled for September, October and November 2026.

At the passenger terminal construction site, major components are nearing completion as work enters its final stages.

A countdown board at the Long Thanh International Airport construction site displays the remaining days until the project's scheduled completion. Photo taken on July 16, 2026.

Construction crews install partition walls inside the passenger terminal.

Technical inspections and quality control continue alongside construction work.

Workers race to complete the remaining construction tasks ahead of the airport's commercial opening.

The check-in islands and baggage conveyor escalators leading to the security screening area are largely complete.

Directional signs have been installed for the domestic terminal and baggage claim area inside the passenger terminal.

Workers and heavy equipment are busy constructing the airport's internal road network.

Construction equipment is deployed across the site to accelerate progress.

A view of the passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong