Long Thanh International Airport enters final 135-day construction countdown
SGGPO
Construction of Long Thanh International Airport is entering its final 135-day countdown as contractors accelerate work ahead of its planned commercial opening on December 1, 2026.
As of July 18, only 135 days remain until the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport is scheduled for substantial completion. Hundreds of construction teams are working around the clock to keep the project on schedule ahead of its planned commercial opening.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said contractors are accelerating construction while simultaneously preparing the airport for operational handover.
The ACV is moving forward with operational testing and commissioning, with three trial runs scheduled for September, October and November 2026.
At the passenger terminal construction site, major components are nearing completion as work enters its final stages.