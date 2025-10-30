Lai Chau, China’s Yunnan province enhance cooperation

The Lai Chau leader encouraged the two sides' agencies and businesses to transfer agricultural technologies, particularly those for crop cultivation, harvesting, preservation, and processing of medicinal herbs and fruits.

The meeting between Lai Chau and Yunnan officials in the Vietnamese province on October 29 (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Committee in Lai Chau province Le Minh Ngan on October 29 held a working session with Wang Ning, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee in Yunnan province, to discuss ways for strengthening ties and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

To effectively realise the Vietnam – China joint statement on further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, as well as the common perceptions reached by the two countries' leaders, and to foster the provinces' cooperation, Secretary Le Minh Ngan called on both sides to increase directing all-level authorities and sectors to enhance cooperation across all fields.

He proposed developing new cooperation mechanisms appropriate to each side’s advantages and conditions, fully implementing the outcomes of the annual meetings between the provincial Party Secretaries, and ensuring the existing mechanisms yield practical and substantive results.

Secretary Le Minh Ngan urged Yunnan authorities to allow the official export of Lai Chau’s agricultural and medicinal products such as sugarcane, sliced cassava, banana, macadamia nuts, cardamom, and amomum to the Chinese market. He also proposed designating the Jin Shui He border gate as an authorised entry point for Vietnamese fresh fruits and vegetables to streamline customs clearance and boost bilateral trade.

The host official suggested Yunnan accelerate the construction of a multifunctional bridge connecting the Ma Lu Thang and Jin Shui He border gates, and coordinate with Lai Chau to complete procedures for upgrading the Ma Lu Thang – Jin Shui He border gates to the international status.

Emphasising Lai Chau’s openness to Yunnan investors in agriculture, industry, and trade, Ngan called for stronger partnerships in cross-border tourism and education, especially higher education. He also asked for enhanced coordination in checking disease outbreaks, and in appropriately handling issues arising in border areas in accordance with the signed legal documents on land border and the spirit of cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect.

For his part, Wang congratulated his host on being elected Secretary of the Lai Chau provincial Party Committee, and expressed support for Lai Chau’s proposals.Pledging Yunnan’s assistance in education, he asked the two sides to step up cooperation in potential areas such as agriculture, health care, and tourism, and to soon commence construction of the multifunctional bridge linking the Ma Lu Thang and Jin Shui He border gates.

VNA