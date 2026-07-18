Gia Lai speeds up construction of disaster resettlement areas

Construction is being accelerated on disaster resettlement areas in western Gia Lai Province to provide safe housing for residents affected by natural disasters.

The project, managed by the Gia Lai Provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, has a total investment of more than VND875 billion (approximately US$33.6 million).

It includes roads, water supply and drainage systems, electricity and street lighting networks, schools, community centers and wastewater treatment facilities.

Under the master plan, resettlement areas are being developed in Ia Tul, Ia Hiao, Ia Rsai, Uar, Dak Song and Ia Dreh communes. A separate resettlement plan is also being implemented in Ia Ly Commune, providing housing for more than 950 households.

Construction is being carried out in phases, depending on land clearance progress in each locality.

Contractors are currently focusing on site leveling, road construction, drainage systems and power infrastructure. The investor said work is being accelerated to substantially complete infrastructure by July 31, 2026, allowing land to be handed over for residents to build their homes.

In Ia Hiao Commune, the 15.6-hectare resettlement area is designed to accommodate 180 households. Construction is underway on roads, a community center and a school, while part of the residential land has already been handed over to local authorities.

Local authorities are also planting trees and assisting residents with home construction to help them settle into their new community as soon as possible.

An overview of the Ia Hiao resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

Workers construct a school at the Ia Hiao resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

Road construction is nearing completion around the Ia Hiao resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

The community center at the Ia Hiao resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

Trees are planted to enhance the landscape of the Ia Hiao resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

Residents of Ia Hiao Commune visit the resettlement area as they prepare to build their new homes. Photo: SGGP/Huu Phuc

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong