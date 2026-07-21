Vietnam Coast Guard vessel surveys waters from Vung Tau to Dinh An estuary

On the morning of July 21, the Vietnam Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 under Coast Guard Region 3 Command departed from Squadron 301 Port to begin a survey and monitoring mission in the waters from Vung Tau to the eastern entrance of the Dinh An estuary.

The mission combines patrols, inspections, legal education and coordination with local authorities to strengthen the management and protection of national sovereignty while maintaining security and order at sea.

Officers and Coast Guard personnel see off CSB 8001 and the working delegation at Coast Guard Region 3 Command Port in Phuoc Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

The delegation is led by Major General Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard. It also includes representatives from the Mass Mobilization Department under the General Political Department of the Vietnam People's Army, functional agencies of the Vietnam Coast Guard and Coast Guard Region 3 Command, leaders from the provinces of Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Dong Thap and Vinh Long, as well as representatives of central and local press agencies.

At 8 a.m., CSB 8001 departed Squadron 301 Port, sailed through the Vung Tau estuary, and began operations along the route from Vung Tau Buoy No. 0 to the eastern entrance of the Dinh An estuary. Under the mission plan, the vessel will anchor about 10 nautical miles off the estuary to continue its assigned tasks.

The crew of Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 at the controls. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

During the voyage, Coast Guard teams are surveying maritime conditions, monitoring vessel movements, and assessing maritime security, public order, navigational safety, and compliance with relevant regulations by organizations and individuals operating in the assigned waters.

The force is also inspecting cargo vessels to assess compliance with maritime regulations and checking Vietnamese fishing boats, with a particular focus on enforcement of measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

A high-speed boat is deployed to inspect a fishing vessel. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

During inspections, Coast Guard officers are providing fishermen with information on newly issued legal regulations, urging them to comply with fisheries laws and avoid encroaching on foreign waters. These efforts are intended to support Vietnam's campaign to have the European Commission's "yellow card" warning on its seafood exports lifted.

In addition, CSB 8001 is broadcasting legal information to fishing vessels operating in the area via onboard communication systems. The outreach covers the Vietnam Coast Guard Law, the Fisheries Law, IUU fishing regulations, maritime safety, search and rescue procedures, and fishermen's responsibilities in safeguarding Vietnam's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over its maritime zones.

Throughout the route from Vung Tau Buoy No. 0 to the eastern entrance of the Dinh An estuary, Coast Guard teams will maintain patrols, inspections, and surveillance, closely monitor vessel activities, and promptly detect and handle violations in accordance with the law.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong