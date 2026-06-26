Ministry of Public Security inaugurates upgraded Hon Da Bac Historical Site

The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Party Committee and the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province, held a ceremony on June 25 to inaugurate the upgrade project of the Hon Da Bac Historical Site.

Delegates perform the inauguration ceremony for the upgraded Hon Da Bac National Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry also handed over 500 newly built homes to disadvantaged residents in the province.

The event formed part of a series of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force's Traditional Day and the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the CM12 counterintelligence plan.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai, underscored that the Hon Da Bac National Historical Site is not only a renowned scenic landmark but also a site closely associated with the achievements of the People's Public Security Force, reflecting the force's courage, intelligence, resourcefulness, and bravery.

He said the completion of the site's upgrade, together with the handover of 500 homes to residents, carries profound historical and humanitarian significance. The project helps preserve the nation's revolutionary heritage while contributing to social welfare and improving the living conditions of people in the locality.

On behalf of the provincial leadership, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his gratitude to the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, and sponsoring organizations for providing resources to support Ca Mau in preserving historical sites and implementing social welfare programs.

Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung presents a symbolic plaque representing the donation of 500 homes to residents of Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Lieutenant General Pham Tung, Deputy Minister of Public Security, stated that the handover of 500 homes was the result of close coordination among the Ministry of Public Security, local authorities, and partner organizations, which helped residents secure stable housing and improve their living conditions. To date, the ministry has taken the lead and coordinated the construction of more than 33,000 homes nationwide, with a total funding of nearly VND3 trillion (US$114 million).

On the occasion, on behalf of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the leadership of the Ministry of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the upgrading of the Hon Da Bac Historical Site and the construction of 500 homes for residents.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh