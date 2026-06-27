Deputy PM attends groundbreaking ceremony for community flood-resilient houses

On the morning of June 27, at Hoa Thinh Commune, the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 100 community houses combined with flood shelters.

Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang attends the groundbreaking ceremony for 100 community flood-resilient houses in Dak Lak. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were General Phan Van Giang, Member of the Politburo, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee's Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi; leaders of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial People's Committee, along with a large number of residents from Hoa Thinh Commune.

According to Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee, Dao My, the project carries significant humanitarian value. The facilities will serve as venues for cultural activities, meetings, and other community events, while also functioning as safe evacuation and shelter locations for residents during natural disasters. The project is expected to help minimize casualties and property losses while strengthening disaster prevention and response capacity at the grassroots level.

With a total investment of more than VND170 billion (US$6.45 million), the project is scheduled for completion before September 15, 2026.

Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee, Dao My, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The implementation of the project also reflects the Party's, the State's, and the provincial authorities' commitment to improving the well-being of residents. In addition, it will contribute to enhancing social infrastructure, improving living standards, advancing new-style rural development, and promoting sustainable development. Local authorities and relevant agencies have proactively completed the necessary preparations to ensure the project commences on schedule.

According to Mr. Phuong Van Lanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hoa Thinh Commune, the community flood-resilient houses will provide a safe refuge for residents and help protect lives and property during storms and floods. They will also serve as evacuation centers and staging areas for emergency response forces, relief supplies, and essential goods, supporting search and rescue operations as well as post-disaster recovery efforts.

General Phan Van Giang presents 20 gifts to disadvantaged households in Hoa Thinh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing her joy at the launch of the project, Ms. Nguyen Thi Bong, a resident of Hoa Thinh Commune, said that the locals will now have a place for community activities, and, more importantly, they will no longer have to worry about having nowhere to take shelter during the flood season and are deeply grateful to the Party and the State.

On this occasion, General Phan Van Giang presented 20 gifts to disadvantaged households in Hoa Thinh Commune.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh