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ACV launches recruitment drive for Long Thanh International Airport

SGGPO

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on April 21 initiated its first-phase recruitment campaign for personnel to serve operations at Long Thanh International Airport in Long Thanh Commune, Dong Nai Province.

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The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) launches recruitment drive for Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the initial recruitment round of Phase 1, ACV is seeking candidates for seven positions, including service quality control specialists, aviation safety specialists, safety officers, ground equipment operators and drivers, firefighting personnel, and technical maintenance and operations staff.

Previously, in August 2025, the Dong Nai People's Committee, in coordination with ACV, organized a job fair for Long Thanh Airport, offering more than 3,000 employment opportunities.

During Phase 1, which is scheduled for completion and commercial operation by the end of 2026, the airport is expected to recruit nearly 14,000 workers across multiple sectors. The greatest demand will be in aviation services, accounting for approximately 9,000 positions, followed by airport operations, air traffic management, air transport, and aviation authority services.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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