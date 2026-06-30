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National conference held to disseminate Politburo's Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW

The Politburo convened a national conference in Hanoi on June 30 to study, disseminate, and deploy its Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW dated June 8, 2026 on the development of the foreign-invested sector.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (3rd from left, first row) and other leaders at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a speech at the event, which was linked to nearly 35,000 venues at the central, provincial, and commune levels, government agencies, and military units, attracting almost 2.1 million delegates. It was broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Voice of Vietnam channels.

Also present at the conference were Politburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former Politburo member and former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

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Delegates at the conference. (Photo:VNA)

The gathering also drew the attendance of incumbent and former Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, members of the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and the Central Public Security Party Committee; the Party Committees of the Central Party Agencies, the Government, the NA and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with leaders of ministries, agencies, organizations, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, foreign business associations, a number of FDI firms, leading state and private enterprises, and leaders of provinces and cities, among others.

The conference opened with the screening of a documentary on four decades of Vietnam's foreign investment attraction. It was followed by a speech by Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, outlining the resolution’s core contents, as well as presentations by representatives of ministries, agencies, and localities.

Vietnamplus

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CPTPP NQ 59 Party General Secretary and State President To Lam Vietnam Fatherland Front

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