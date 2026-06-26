Vietnam Railways launches weekday commuter train for healthcare workers

Vietnam Railways (VNR) officially began operating the PL1/PL2 train service on the Hanoi–Phu Ly route on June 26.

The dedicated trains operate on weekdays, Monday through Friday, with stops at Hanoi, Giap Bat and Phu Ly stations. The service is to provide convenient transportation for healthcare workers traveling between Hanoi and Bach Mai Hospital's second campus in Ninh Binh Province.

Doctors and healthcare workers aboard the dedicated PL1 train service to Bach Mai Hospital's second campus on June 26. Photo: Vietnam Railways

According to the schedule, train PL1 departs Hanoi Station at 6:15 a.m., stops at Giap Bat Station, and arrives at Phu Ly Station at 7:22 a.m. Shuttle buses then transport passengers from the station to Bach Mai Hospital's second campus. In the afternoon, train PL2 departs Phu Ly Station at 5:20 p.m. and arrives in Hanoi at 6:30 p.m.

The inauguration ceremony for the dedicated PL1/PL2 train service. Photo: Son Tung

The train consists of nine air-conditioned coaches with soft seats and passenger amenities, providing sufficient capacity to serve the daily commuting needs of more than 500 hospital staff.

During the initial operating period, railway stations along the route have deployed additional personnel to assist passengers and ensure safe, efficient boarding.

The launch of the PL1/PL2 service coincides with the official opening of Bach Mai Hospital's second campus to receive patients on June 26.

Vietnam Railways expects the service to help ease road traffic congestion while providing a stable transportation option for groups of workers who commute regularly between localities.

Breakfast is served aboard the dedicated PL1/PL2 train service. Photo: Son Tung

Previously, Vietnam Railways introduced the HP15/HP16 train service in September 2025 to transport civil servants commuting between Hai Phong and the former Hai Duong area. Over nine months of operation, the service completed nearly 400 safe trips, carried more than 170,000 passengers and maintained an average seat occupancy rate of over 90 percent.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong