Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh inspects search for martyrs’ remains

A delegation from the General Political Department of the Vietnam People’s Army visited Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City to inspect and support forces searching for martyrs’ remains.

The delegation laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park. Photo: Huu Tan

The delegation, led by Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh, included Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and Head of the Military Region 7 Steering Committee 515, and Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command and Deputy Head of the City Steering Committee 515.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh offers incense in commemoration. Photo: Huu Tan

At Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the working delegation directly inspected field operations and received reports on the progress of the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh highly values the sense of responsibility shown by the forces. Photo: Huu Tan

The Ho Chi Minh City Command said survey work at the site has been conducted seriously and methodically, in line with professional procedures. Forces have deployed personnel and equipment and zoned areas suspected of containing martyrs’ burial sites.

Despite bad weather, heavy workloads and altered terrain over time, officers and soldiers have upheld a high sense of responsibility and determination, ensuring no useful information or traces are overlooked.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command and Deputy Head of the City Steering Committee 515, reports to the delegation. Photo: Huu Tan

After the on-site inspection, Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh acknowledged and commended the sense of responsibility demonstrated by the participating forces. He also praised the proactive coordination between Steering Committee 515 of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee 515 in organizing and implementing the search operations.

He urged both steering committees to further enhance their sense of responsibility, strengthen coordination among military agencies, local authorities, and relevant units, and continue reviewing historical documents, witness testimonies, and archival records to accurately determine search areas.

He also emphasized the need to ensure absolute safety for personnel and equipment, strictly adhere to professional procedures, and carry out each step of the mission with patience and caution.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh presents gifts to encourage officers and soldiers on duty at Le Thi Rieng Park. Photo: Huu Tan

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7, presents gifts to encourage officers and soldiers. Photo: Huu Tan

On this occasion, Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Minh and leaders of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City Command visited and presented gifts to encourage officers and soldiers currently on duty at Le Thi Rieng Park.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong