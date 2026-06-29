Two riverbank road collapses hit Dong Thap in one day

Two riverbank road collapses occurred on June 29 in Hoi Cu and Thanh Hung communes of Dong Thap Province, threatening nearby homes and disrupting local transportation.

Landslide site in Hoi Cu Commune

The first incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. in Hau Vinh Hamlet, Hoi Cu Commune, where more than 20 meters of an asphalt road along the western bank of Canal 28 collapsed into the river, directly affecting three households.

About an hour later, another collapse struck Hamlet 12 in Thanh Hung Commune. More than 40 meters of the road running along the southern bank of the Cai Lan River gave way, sending half of the roadway into the river. Authorities warned that the erosion could continue to spread further inland.

After the incidents, local authorities cordoned off the affected areas and erected warning barriers to prevent accidents.

Landslide site in Thanh Hung Commune

Mr. Nguyen Duc Thinh, Deputy Director of the Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment, inspected both sites and instructed relevant agencies to help residents relocate their belongings to safer locations and to carry out temporary reinforcement measures.

Local authorities have also been ordered to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the affected areas, promptly investigate the causes of the collapses, and develop long-term mitigation solutions to stabilize the riverbanks and safeguard local communities.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan