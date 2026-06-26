Hai Phong breaks ground on US$42 million rental housing project

The Hai Phong City People's Committee on June 26 launched construction of a mixed-use service complex in the expanded Dai An Industrial Park with a total investment of more than VND1.1 trillion (US$42 million).

The project is being developed by Dai An Infrastructure Development One Member Company Limited on a 4.28-hectare site in Tu Minh Ward, Hai Phong City.

Under the plan, the development will include seven ten-story residential buildings with 1,074 rental apartments for workers, along with 14 three- to four-story commercial and service buildings providing 55 apartments for experts.

The delegates carried out the groundbreaking ritual for the project.

The project is scheduled for phased completion, with full completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2027. It is designed as a high-quality residential complex featuring integrated amenities, including convenience stores and childcare services, to meet the daily needs of workers and their families.

The project forms part of Hai Phong's strategy to expand rental housing for workers, experts and other employees by increasing the supply of affordable accommodation near industrial zones.

Mr. Le Ngoc Chau, Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee (the top right), and other delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the Hai Phong City People's Committee, rental housing projects require substantial upfront investment and have long capital recovery periods, making government support essential to attract private-sector participation. The city is currently implementing 67 social housing projects comprising more than 85,000 apartments, aiming to exceed the Government's housing targets for the 2021–2030 period.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Le Anh Quan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong City People's Committee, said that the city has made significant progress in housing development, particularly in social housing.

Hai Phong is implementing 67 social housing projects with a combined total of 85,261 apartments. Of these, 73,780 units are expected to be completed by 2030, exceeding the Government's target by about 40 percent.

The city has also launched 15 rental housing projects with more than 4,900 apartments. So far, 744 units have been completed and are ready for occupancy, including 605 that are already being leased.

Mr. Le Anh Quan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong City People's Committee, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the rental housing project in the expanded Dai An Industrial Park.

Standing Vice Chairman Le Anh Quan said Hai Phong considers rental housing a key strategic priority, closely aligned with the city's urban master plan, public transport network, industrial parks and growth corridors.

By 2030, the city aims to establish a diversified rental housing system comprising between 15,000 and 17,000 apartments, sourced from public investment projects, acquired units from social housing developments and worker accommodation projects.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong