Construction begins on road linking Ma Da Bridge to HCMC Ring Road 4

Construction has begun on Component Project 1 of the road linking Ma Da Bridge with HCMC's Ring Road 4, a major infrastructure scheme expected to strengthen regional connectivity and accelerate economic development in Southern Vietnam.

Perspective drawing of the road linking Ma Da Bridge to HCMC Ring Road 4.

The groundbreaking ceremony was jointly organized by the Dong Nai municipal authorities and Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC in Tri An Ward on June 30.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

According to Mr. Nguyen Hoang Tue, Deputy General Director of THACO Group and General Director of Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC, the 13-kilometer section will be built primarily as an elevated viaduct with eight traffic lanes. Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) using a build-transfer (BT) contract, the project carries an estimated investment of VND17 trillion (about US$650 million) and is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

A key challenge is that the route passes through the Dong Nai Nature and Culture Reserve, located within the core area of the UNESCO-recognized Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve, designated in 2011, and the ASEAN Heritage Park recognized in 2025. To minimize environmental impacts, the investor said it consulted biodiversity specialists and conservation scientists immediately after receiving project approval, incorporating their recommendations to identify the most suitable engineering and design solution.

A representative of the investor addresses the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Ho Van Ha, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai People's Committee, described the project as a cornerstone of the city's long-term spatial development strategy.

Once completed, the new corridor will establish a direct transport link between northern Dong Nai and the city's urban center while creating a seamless interregional route connecting the Central Highlands with Dong Nai. The highway will also provide the shortest road access to Long Thanh International Airport and the Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port complex, significantly improving logistics and freight movement.

Perspective drawing of a section of the road linking Ma Da Bridge to HCMC Ring Road 4.

Local authorities said the route will strengthen connectivity among key economic growth poles, unlock new opportunities for industrial, commercial, tourism, and urban development, and enable more efficient use of land resources. The project is also expected to attract additional investment and enhance Dong Nai's competitiveness in the coming time.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan