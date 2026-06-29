Politburo calls for tougher crime prevention measures

The Politburo has directed authorities to strengthen crime prevention through earlier risk detection, tougher enforcement against environmental and food safety crimes, legal reforms for improving public security and sustainable development.

The Politburo has renewed its commitment to public safety with the issuance of Conclusion No. 56-KL/TW, signed by Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu

The document revitalizes Directive No. 48-CT/TW, which is originally enacted by the 10th-tenure Politburo in October 2010, to reinforce Party leadership against crime in the current socio-economic landscape.

The ultimate goal remains building a secure, harmonious, and highly developed society.

To continue effectively implementing Directive No. 48-CT/TW, the Politburo has instructed Party committees, Party organizations, authorities at all levels, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations to focus on key tasks. These include clearly identifying crime prevention and control, and ensuring security and public order, as a critical, urgent, regular and long-term responsibility of Party committees, authorities at all levels, the entire political system and society.

Authorities are required to promptly identify and accurately forecast crime trends, developments and methods, shifting from a reactive approach to one centered on proactive prevention and risk management, while combining this with resolute action and strict enforcement of the law against all criminal acts.

The Politburo also called for a sustainable reduction in crime, the development and expansion of crime-free localities, and the strengthening of the People's Public Security force's leading role in crime prevention and control. It instructed authorities to urgently review, amend and improve laws and policies on crime prevention to ensure consistency, coherence, practical relevance and compatibility with international law.

In addition, the Politburo called for studying the application of stricter criminal policies and penalties for environmental crimes, food safety violations and acts harming public health. At the same time, it directed revisions to criminal policy in the economic and technology sectors to reduce prison sentences while increasing economic sanctions. Authorities were also instructed to urgently formulate and effectively implement the national target program on crime prevention and control for the 2026-2035 period.

The conclusion also requires authorities to closely monitor the situation and proactively identify and make strategic forecasts, particularly regarding crimes and legal violations that may emerge in new areas and sectors of development. It calls for a nationwide review of criminal suspects, organizations, networks, gangs and crime hotspots in order to dismantle them at their roots.

The Politburo also instructed authorities to effectively control conditions that give rise to corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, particularly in key, strategic and newly emerging sectors with high risks.

It emphasized the need for professional, modern and strict investigation, prosecution, adjudication and enforcement of judgments, ensuring there are no wrongful convictions, no criminals escaping justice, and no unnecessary obstacles to development, investment, production or business activities. Greater attention should also be paid to recovering assets obtained through criminal activities.

The Politburo further instructed authorities to prioritize resources for crime prevention and control in key areas, especially remote, border and grassroots localities. It also called for maximizing the role of crime prevention funds, promoting the social mobilization of resources and public-private partnerships, and providing financial support from local budgets.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan