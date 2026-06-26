Quang Ngai supports Sedang ethnic community with 1 million free coffee seedlings

Tu Mo Rong Commune in Quang Ngai Province launched a campaign to help members of the Sedang ethnic community plant more than one million coffee trees on the morning of June 26. The initiative will run from now until the end of July 2026.

The campaign is one of ten activities marking the first anniversary of the establishment of Tu Mo Rong Commune under Viet Nam's two-tier local government model.

Tu Mo Rong Commune launches a campaign to help residents plant 1 million coffee seedlings.

At the launch ceremony, priority assistance was given to elderly residents, people with disabilities, and those living alone. Mr. Vo Trung Manh, Secretary of the Commune Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council, joined hundreds of officials and soldiers in transporting seedlings, digging planting holes, planting the trees, and watering them alongside local residents.

Mr. Vo Trung Manh (left), Secretary of the Tu Mo Rong Commune Party Committee, carries coffee seedlings up the hillside to help residents establish coffee plantations.

According to Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, Chairman of the Tu Mo Rong Commune People's Committee, the commune is home to 1,329 households, including 52 classified as vulnerable. The local administration aims to distribute and help residents plant more than one million coffee seedlings, covering approximately 200 hectares, before the end of July 2026, with priority given to disadvantaged households.

Agricultural specialists provide residents with technical guidance before planting the coffee seedlings.

The seedlings were supplied through the "Congress Without Flowers" initiative. Instead of allocating funds for congratulatory floral displays, the local administration mobilized social resources to purchase coffee seeds, establish nurseries, and distribute the seedlings free of charge to local residents.

For the 2026-2030 period, Tu Mo Rong has set a target of supporting residents in planting 1,000 hectares of new coffee plantations. Combined with the existing 588 hectares, the commune's total coffee-growing area is projected to reach 1,588 hectares by 2030, with the long-term goal of ensuring every household owns at least one hectare of coffee.

Youth volunteers help local residents plant coffee seedlings.

Looking ahead, the commune will continue its free seedling distribution program while investing in irrigation infrastructure, providing technical training, strengthening market linkages, and attracting enterprises engaged in deep coffee processing. These efforts are expected to gradually establish a VietGAP-certified coffee-growing area and further develop the Tu Mo Rong specialty coffee brand.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan