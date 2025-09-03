Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc assigned to handle HCMC Party Committee’s daily works

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, has been assigned to handle the day-to-day activities of the city’s Party Committee, starting from August 27, 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just issued an announcement regarding this assignment.

Specifically, the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee agreed to assign Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, to take charge of regular, daily affairs of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee starting from August 27, 2025, until a new decision is announced.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc takes charge of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s daily operations.

Previously, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was appointed by the Politburo as Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission.

This new assignment by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is intended to ensure timely leadership, direction and management of the Party Committee’s work.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Huyen Huong

HCMC Party Committee’s daily works Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

