Visitors flock to Temple of Literature on National Day holiday

The Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi saw a sharp rise in visitor numbers on August 31, midway through the National Day holiday, compared to the first two days of the break.

Visitors at the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi during the National Day holiday (Photo: SGGP)

From morning through noon, steady streams of visitors arrived at the Special National Monument, creating a vibrant atmosphere across the grounds.

Experiential activities at the Lake of Literature (Ho Van) and the inner sanctuary drew strong interest from families. Visitors engaged in traditional folk games, enjoyed art performances, tried woodcarving as part of the "Bringing Crafts to the Street" program, and explored the "Ky Dai" activity.

The historic complex also offered visitors an opportunity to learn about the nation's long-standing tradition of studiousness. Specialized exhibitions, including "A Thousand Years of Heritage," "Dong Ngac Doctoral Village," and "Talents Are the Nation’s Vital Energy", highlighted stories of history, education, and culture preserved through generations.

Many families choose the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) as a special destination during the National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi for the holiday, Ms. Thanh Huyen brought her children to visit the landmark, noting that her family wanted to combine their vacation with a tour of the capital's historic sites. She added that the hands-on activities provided her children with an intuitive and accessible way to engage with history and culture.

The surging turnout underscores the strong appeal of heritage tourism during the holiday period, as residents and tourists seek experiences rooted in Hanoi's history, culture, and traditional values rather than mere sightseeing and photo opportunities.

At night, specialized tours such as "Essence of Education" and "Inscribed in Stone" further enriched the visitor experience, bringing the history of the Temple of Literature closer to the public.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh