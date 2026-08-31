Travel

Vung Tau Ward dismisses claims of mandatory fees for outdoor music events

SGGPO

Authorities in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City have refuted social media claims that visitors are charged to enjoy music at Bai Truoc (Front) Beach, confirming the events are free and warning that false information will be strictly penalized.

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Tourists and local residents enjoy free music performances at the Front Beach park in Vung Tau Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Vung Tau Ward in Ho Chi Minh City said it had received no reports of residents or tourists being forced to pay fees to attend music programs at Bai Truoc (Front) Beach, while warning that those who deliberately post or share false information will face verification and strict action in accordance with regulations.

Earlier, social media platforms circulated claims that residents and tourists visiting Front Beach to enjoy music programs were required or asked to pay fees. The information was quickly shared, attracting public attention and sparking mixed reactions.

Following an inspection and verification, authorities in Vung Tau Ward said they had found no cases of tourists being forced to pay fees to listen to music at Front Beach.

Le Anh Quynh, Director of the Vung Tau Ward Public Service Provision Center, said music programs at Front Beach are organized to meet the recreational and entertainment needs of residents and tourists. Therefore, any false information deliberately posted or shared on social media will be verified and handled by competent authorities in accordance with regulations.

Vung Tau Ward called on anyone who detects signs of unauthorized fee collection or conduct that infringes upon people's rights to access cultural and entertainment activities to immediately report the matter to competent authorities for inspection and appropriate action.

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By Nguyen Nam, Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh

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