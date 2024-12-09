MoT approves investor of ground service project at Long Thanh Int'l Airport

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has approved the investor selection results for ground service projects of Long Thanh International Airport to meet the airport's operating schedule by December 31, 2025, as directed by the Prime Minister.

Long Thanh International Airport is accelerating its progress.

As for maintenance and repair services, the consortium of Saigon Ground Services Joint Stock Company and Hanoi Ground Services Joint Stock Company won the bid for the package.

These companies have experience in maintaining and repairing aviation equipment and ground services at Vietnam’s various airports.

Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO) won the bid for the package of aircraft maintenance services.

VAECO now has six aircraft repair workshops capable of maintaining two wide-body and seven narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. VAECO has been certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam for its operation as an independent maintenance organization adhering to aviation safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Air Catering Services Company (VINACS), which has experience in providing in-flight meals at Vietnam’s airports, became an investor in catering services.

The Ministry of Transport indicated that works under component project 4 including aircraft sanitation facilities, maintenance for ground service vehicles, in-flight meal provision, and aircraft maintenance have been delayed over the passing time as the selection of investors for ground services works has faced many obstacles.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam set a target of completing investor selection by December 31 to ensure timely project implementation and address any arising issues promptly.

By Minh Duy, Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong