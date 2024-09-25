PM requests launch of emulation drive to complete Long Thanh airport project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh examined the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai on September 24, requesting the launch of a 450-day emulation campaign to basically complete this key facility.

PM Pham Minh Chinh joins workers at the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai province on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

The Long Thanh airport project has total investment of more than US$16 billion and is implemented in three phases. The first phase, with an investment of over US$5.4 billion, features one runway and one passenger terminal, and is capable of serving 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo per year. It is expected to be put into use in 2026.

Visiting the construction site and giving encouragement to workers, PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his delight that in his fourth inspection of the project this time, he could see a modern airport having taken shape.

The Long Thanh airport is a big and nationally important project implemented amid numerous difficulties and challenges, especially impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, while Vietnam doesn’t have many experiences. However, it is being carried out smoothly, he noted.

The Government leader spoke highly of Dong Nai’s handover of nearly 99 percent of the ground needed for the project while thanking local residents for donating their land. He also told authorities to continue caring for local people who were displaced by the project.

He applauded the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)’s efforts to speed up the project, and noted that through this project and many others such as the Circuit-3 500kV power transmission line, the country has gained valuable experiences.

Demanding the project management board and contractors show stronger determination and actions, the PM requested the launch of a 450-day emulation campaign to basically complete the Long Thanh airport by December 31, 2025 to welcome the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026, the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025), and the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

Also on September 24, PM Pham Minh Chinh examined the progress of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project in Dong Nai.

Invested with over VND17.8 trillion (US$723.4 million), the first phase of this project was launched in June 2023. It is scheduled to be completed in late 2025 and open to traffic in the following year.

The 53.7km expressway starts at a detour of National Highway 1 in Bien Hoa city of Dong Nai and ends at National Highway 56 in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province. The section in Dong Nai is 34.2km long and divided into two sub-projects, the first of which has had over 42 percent of its ground available.

PM Pham Minh Chinh pointed out that the biggest work is site clearance, so the province must strive to complete handing over all the ground necessary for the second sub-project by October 15. It has to engage the entire political system in encouraging local people to make room for the project and also caring for displaced residents.

Relevant units and contractors need to work around the clock while authorities must mobilise other forces like young people, women, police, and military to support the construction, he added.

VNA