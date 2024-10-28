Dong Nai Province proposes one more road connecting to Long Thanh Airport

The Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee has just completed the investment proposal of over VND1.4 trillion (US$55.1 million) for the first phase of Provincial Road 769E in the period 2024-2029.

As planned, the southeastern province of Dong Nai has key transport projects, including Bien Hoa- Vung Tau expressway, Ben Luc- Long Thanh expressway, Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City, T1 and T2 roads connecting with Long Thanh International Airport.

Additionally, Dong Nai Province has decided to upgrade and expand several provincial roads 25B, 25C, 769, 773, 770B, and an inter-port road in Nhon Trach District.

In order to avoid congestion on the roads above mentioned once Long Thanh International Airport is put into exploitation, Dong Nai Province has decided the investment in over eight- kilometer long Provincial Road 769E, connecting Long Thanh International Airport to the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway. This road will contribute to creating an additional connection to the northern area of the airport.

According to the Road Network Planning for 2021-2030, Provincial Road 769E aligns with the route of National Road 20B, therefore, the Ministry of Transport assigned the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee for the project’s investment and construction.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Huyen Huong