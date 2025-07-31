17 nations to join Int'l Fire Safety, Rescue, Security Exhibition in Vietnam

17 countries and territories will participate in the International Fire Safety, Rescue, Security Exhibition in Vietnam which is set to take place from August 14 to 16 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security this morning held a press meeting to announce details of the upcoming business-to-business dialogue forum, conference on fire safety, security and rescue, and the 2025 International Exhibition of Fire Fighting Equipment and Technologies.

Officials from the Fire and Rescue Police Department and representatives of participating organizations share details about the event during press meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Colonel Nguyen Thanh Diep, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue, stated that the event will be held from August 14 to August 16 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), located at 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, Phu My Hung Urban Area, Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Colonel Nguyen Thanh Diep, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue speaks at the press meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Under the event framework, the international exhibition will showcase fire prevention and rescue equipment and technologies, along with security and safety devices. The exhibition is expected to attract 480 brands, including those from agencies, units, manufacturers and suppliers of firefighting and rescue and equipment and technologies from 17 countries around the world.

The event will also feature the participation of the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the Korea Fire Institute, and Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency and among others.

Four major product groups will be showcased at the exhibition, comprising firefighting and rescue technologies, techniques, and equipment; security and safety technology products, including smart building and smart parking solutions; applications for industrial zones, factories, and high-tech parks; and urban planning and smart city management systems.

Besides, the forum will focus on dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and proposing solutions related to fire safety, rescue operations, security, and safety, as well as promoting digital transformation and the application of new technologies in fire prevention and rescue works.

An international seminar on digital transformation and new technology applications in the firefighting and rescue sector will also be held with the participation of several countries.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong