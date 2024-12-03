PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects progress of Long Thanh International Airport project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Government delegation to conduct an inspection of the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai Province on the morning of December 3.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a Government delegation to inspect progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai Province on the morning of December 3.

Accompanying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh were Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Ho Duc Phoc, Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh, Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Nguyen Hoang Anh and other leaders from various ministries and localities.

During the field inspection, the Prime Minister commended the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and its contractors for their significant efforts in the construction progress of Long Thanh International Airport.

PM Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated significant changes in the project such as connecting roads, terminals and runways which are gradually taking shape.

Besides, the Prime Minister urged everyone to work diligently in three rotating shifts per day to accelerate construction progress and bring the first terminal and runway to completion ahead of schedule.

As for the second runway, the necessary procedures must be completed by December 2024 to start construction in January 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh encouraged and presented gifts to the officials and workers working at the Long Thanh International Airport construction site.

After inspecting the construction site, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over a working session with various ministries, departments, the Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board, relevant units and contractors.

CEO of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam Vu The Phiet stated that contractors have mobilized nearly 7,000 experts, engineers, workers and laborers and 3,000 pieces of equipment to work at hundreds of construction sites.

It is expected to complete the entire construction of bidding package 5.10 before December 2025 and finish the entire installation of passenger terminal equipment of bidding package 5.10 by March 2026.

Regarding the bidding package 4.6, including the runway, taxiway and apron, the consortium of contractors has mobilized 2,035 personnel and 509 pieces of equipment on the site. The construction unit is expected to complete the first runway by April 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the consortium of contractors has mobilized 895 personnel and 127 pieces of equipment on the site to implement the bidding package 6.12, which covers the T1 and T2 roads connecting to Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province.

At the working session with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam proposed accelerating the construction project of Ring Road No.4 to support the operation of Long Thanh International Airport.

The ACV has also requested the Prime Minister to direct the acceleration of expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway to ten lanes, ensuring completion before September 2, 2026, to synchronize with the airport's operational stage.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Huyen Huong