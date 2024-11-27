National

Projects linking Long Thanh Airport over Dong Nai Province need capital support

SGGPO

Three projects for construction, upgrade and expansion of the transportation routes connecting Long Thanh Airport were listed in the report in need of capital support for implementation of the 2026-2030 period to submit to the Government.

As disclosed by the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee, the three projects included the investment and construction of provincial road 770B; upgrade and expansion of provincial roads 769 and 773 connecting districts of Tan Phu, Dinh Quan, Xuan Loc, Cam My, Thong Nhat and Long Khanh City with Long Thanh International Airport with a total investment capital of more than VND18 trillion (US$707 million).

The provincial authorities have instructed relevant units to adjust the planning to ensure conditions for approving the construction of provincial roads 773 and 770B; meanwhile, the upgrade and expansion project of provincial road 769 is under consideration for approval.

Dong Nai Province has 19 key infrastructure projects, including three national projects Long Thanh International Airport, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 along with eight other local projects under construction.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

