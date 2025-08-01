US$1.3 bln thermal power plant project set to break ground in Can Tho

The O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant project is set to break ground in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The Department of Industry and Trade of Can Tho City yesterday announced that the centrally-run city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant project to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025)

The project has a total investment of over US$1.3 billion.

O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant, invested by Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), is part of the Block B - O Mon gas-to-power project chain, comprising four power plants with a total capacity of 4,500 MW and a total investment of nearly US$6 billion.

Perspective view of the Block B – O Mon gas-to-power project

O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant has a designed capacity of approximately 1,155 MW, using environmentally friendly next-generation, high-efficiency combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGTs).

The plant is expected to begin commercial power generation in December 2028, in sync with the timeline for bringing gas from Lot B ashore.

The Block B - O Mon gas-to-power project chain includes offshore gas extraction from Block B, the Block B – O Mon gas pipeline, and a cluster of power plants in Can Tho.

This project cluster plays a strategic role in efficiently exploiting, transporting, and utilizing gas resources in the Southwest region, contributing to national energy security, maritime security, and stable electricity supply for Southern Vietnam.

When the project is put into exploitation, the plant will provide a clean and stable power source for the Mekong Delta region, enhance the reliability of the national power system, and create ripple effects in luring investment, promoting international cooperation, and fostering socio-economic development in the region.

Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Vu Ha Son stated that every 1,000 MW of electricity from the project will contribute around VND1.2 trillion (US$45.8 million) to the state budget, which would be equivalent to about VND5 trillion (US$191 million) for the entire project.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong