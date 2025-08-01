Party chief orders breakthroughs in military modernization

The 12th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) for the 2025–2030 term must set clear goals in advancing science – technology and innovation as well as and building each officer and soldier as a “digital warrior.”

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting of the Central Military Commission's Standing Committee on July 31 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam has called for breakthroughs in military modernization, innovation, and digital transformation as the Central Military Commission prepares for the 12th Congress of the Party Organization of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) for the 2025–2030 term.

Presiding over the meeting of the commission’s Standing Committee in Hanoi on July 31, Party chief To Lam, also the commission's Secretary, stressed that the upcoming congress must set clear goals in advancing science, technology, and innovation, as well as building each officer and soldier as a “digital warrior.”

State President Luong Cuong addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)

He praised the VPA's General Department of Politics and relevant agencies for their proactive and comprehensive preparation for the congress, especially in devising the draft political report, which he described as scientifically structured and concise. The draft, he noted, has successfully highlighted the major achievements of the VPA during the 2020–2025 term while identifying shortcomings, their causes, and lessons learned.

The Party leader urged the drafting team to refine the report by providing a deeper analysis of military forecasting to effectively advise the Party and State in responding to emerging challenges and improving mechanisms for building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, who is also Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, speaks at the meeting on July 31. (Photo: VNA)

He also requested concrete measures on national defense posture adjustments, civil-military coordination for political security and social order, quality training and education, readiness for non-traditional security threats, and breakthroughs in defense industry development towards self-reliance, dual-use capabilities, and modernization.

Furthermore, the Party chief laid stress on the need to improve financial management and restructuring of military enterprises for greater efficiency, while calling for stronger defense diplomacy and international integration, as well as robust policies to attract and retain talent in the armed forces.

Party General Secretary To Lam ordered the editorial team to incorporate delegates’ contributions, finalize documents swiftly, and ensure the success of the 12th Congress.

Vietnamplus