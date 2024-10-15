National

Appraisal Council for Investment Policy Adjustment of Long Thanh Airport formed

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 1184/QD-TTg on establishing the State Appraisal Council for Investment Policy Adjustment of the Long Thanh International Airport Project.

At the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport

Under the decision, the Minister of Planning and Investment is the Head of the State Appraisal Council for Investment Policy Adjustment of the Long Thanh International Airport Project; and the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Investment is its deputy head.

The members of the council include leaders from various ministries and sectors and leaders from the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee.

The council is responsible for formatting and finalizing evaluation reports according to regulations, which the government must approve and submit to the National Assembly.

The Ministry of Transport undertakes the provision of all necessary procedures related to the process of appraisal and adjustment of the investment policy for the project.

Previously, the Ministry of Transport proposed to the Prime Minister for consideration and submission to the National Assembly to approve the adjustment in the investment policy for the Long Thanh International Airport Project according to the construction of an additional runway and extending the period of project completion for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport Construction and Investment Project to 2026.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

