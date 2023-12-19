Travel

More trains to be offered for New Year 2024

SGGP

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) announced the selling of train tickets to serve the rising travel demand of passengers in the upcoming New Year 2024.

311889305-1920914361440437-5678113062877846086-n-deih-adys-3428.jpg
More trains will be offered for New Year 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the company offers tickets for trains on Saigon-Hanoi route, including

SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8, SE21/SE22 on HCMC-Da Nang route, SE29/SE30 on Saigon-Quy Nhon route, SNT1/SNT2 and SNT4/SNT5 on Saigon-Nha Trang route, SPT1/SPT2 on Saigon-Phan Thiet route.

In addition, the company will also provide trains on the route between HCMC and the coastal city of Phan Thiet on December 30, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company have sold more than 111,000 tickets for the 2023 Lunar New Year holiday (Tet). Some seats on days before Tet are still available.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

