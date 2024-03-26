More trains, tickets added for upcoming national holidays

The Saratrans announced the selling of train tickets to serve the rising travel demand on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International Labor Day.

Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) offers additional tickets for trains SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8 on HCMC-Hanoi route, SE21/SE22 on HCMC-Da Nang route, SNT1/SNT2 linking HCMC and Nha Trang, and SPT1/SPT2 connecting HCMC and Phan Thiet.

These tickets are being on sale from now until May 14 on all channels of the railway sector.

Additionally, the company will provide additional trains, consisting of SE11/12 on HCMC-Hanoi route from March 28-May 14; SE30/29 on HCMC- Quy Nhon route on April 26-May 1; SNT4/T5 on HCMC-Nha Trang route on April 5, 7, 17, 21, 26, 27 and 30; SPT1/2 on HCMC- Phan Thiet route on April 18; SPT1/2 from HCMC and Phan Thiet to Gia Ray station in Dong Nai Province’s Xuan Loc District and Gia Huynh station Binh Thuan Province’s Tanh Linh District from March 28.

Discounts of 5 – 30 percent will be applied for passengers who buy tickets five days before departure; 2 – 14 percent will be offered to groups of 5 passengers and over.

Passengers who buy return tickets will receive a 10- percent discount. The promotion would not apply a discount on April 30 and May 1.

Discounts of 5 and 7 percent will be offered to people who booked a single ticket and to groups of 20 passengers and over, respectively.

The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, students, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards.

Train fares can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, 19000109 or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, Viettelpay.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh