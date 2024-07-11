More trains added for upcoming National Day holiday, remaining months

Vietnam Railways announced train ticket sale after summer, on the upcoming National Day (September 2) and until the end of 2024 to serve rising travel demand.

Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the company will offer tickets for trains between HCMC and Hanoi including SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8; and SE19/SE20 on Hanoi- Da Nang route; NA1/NA2 linking Hanoi and Vinh; SP3/SP4 connecting Hanoi and Lao Cai; HP1/HP2, LP2/LP3, LP5/LP6, LP7/LP8 between Hanoi and Hai Phong; SE21/SE22 on HCMC- Da Nang route; SNT1/SNT2 running from HCMC to Nha Trang; and SPT1/SPT2 connecting HCMC and Phan Thiet.

The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, students, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards.

In addition, discounts of 5 and 7 percent will be offered to passengers who buy tickets for returning trips and groups of 20 people and above respectively who purchase tickets for returning trips from August 29 to September 3.

Vietnam Railways will also launch many promotional programs offering up to 15 percent off from August 19 until the end of 2024, excluding National Day. Passengers who buy tickets 10 days before departure of North-South trains SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8; SE21/SE22 on HCMC- Da Nang route; SNT1/ SNT2 linking HCMC and Nha Trang; SPT1/SPT2 connecting HCMC and Phan Thiet will receive a 5-10 percent discount, not including sleeping berths.

Discounts of 4 – 12 percent will be applied for groups of 11 passengers and over, and 10 percent to people who booked a return ticket.

Additionally, the railway sector will add more trains on routes including Hanoi – Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Quang Binh/Hai Phong; HCMC-Phan thiet/Nha Trang/Quy Nhon/Quang Ngai/Hanoi to meet the travel demand of passengers during National Day holiday.

Train fares can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetauonline.com.vn, or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19000109 or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay.

By Quoc Hung, Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh