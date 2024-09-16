More than 8,600 visitors tour Ha Long Bay after typhoon Yagi

The destination has attracted numerous visitors despite severe damage to the localized tourism infrastructure.
Accommodation facilities and hotels also welcomed and served nearly 8,000 tourists, including 6,792 international travelers.
As of September 15, the Ha Long Bay's Management Board, Quang Ninh Province launched a post-typhoon clean-up effort campaign.
Accordingly, the local authorities mobilized maximum human resources, equipment and waste collection vehicles to clean up the environment on and around Ha Long Bay.
The post-typhoon clean-up campaign will last until September 17.