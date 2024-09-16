More than 8,600 visitors tour Ha Long Bay after typhoon Yagi

The Quang Ninh Provincial Tourism Department indicated that from September 8 to September 14, more than 8,600 visitors toured Ha Long Bay after typhoon Yagi .

The destination has attracted numerous visitors despite severe damage to the localized tourism infrastructure.

Accommodation facilities and hotels also welcomed and served nearly 8,000 tourists, including 6,792 international travelers.

As of September 15, the Ha Long Bay's Management Board, Quang Ninh Province launched a post-typhoon clean-up effort campaign.

Military officers participate in the post- typhoon clean-up campaign of Ha Long Bay.

Accordingly, the local authorities mobilized maximum human resources, equipment and waste collection vehicles to clean up the environment on and around Ha Long Bay.

The post-typhoon clean-up campaign will last until September 17.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong