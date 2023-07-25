Miss Tourism Ambassador Vietnam 2023 kicked off

Miss Tourism Ambassador Vietnam 2023 beauty contest promoting Vietnamese tourism, cultural heritages, landscapes and people will take place from July to December.

The pageant is one of the activities of the ongoing National Tourism Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan-Green Convergence” held in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan.

The winner of the Miss Tourism Ambassador Vietnam 2023 beauty contest who has physical beauty, inner morality and knowledge will introduce values of tangible and intangible cultural heritages, natural resources, and specific tourist products of the country to visitors, and contribute to promoting the economic development and tourism promotion of Vietnam.

She must spend two years implementing a wide range of cultural and tourism activities promoting culture, natural landscapes, and wonders of the country to international friends.

Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.63m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

The winner of the pageant will receive a crown and a cash prize of VND300 million (US$12,666). The first and second runner-ups will get cash prizes worth VND200 million (US$8,449) and VND150 million (US$6,333), respectively.