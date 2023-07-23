Huynh Tran Y Nhi crowned Miss World Vietnam 2023

Huynh Tran Y Nhi, 21, from the central coastal province of Binh Dinh was crowned the 2023 Miss World Vietnam ended in Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province on July 22.

Y Nhi also won the title of “Miss Fashion” at the beauty contest.

Miss World Vietnam 2023 is 1.75 meters tall with measurements of 79-59-89cm. She was the second runner-up at the 2023 Binh Dinh student beauty contest.

Y Nhi is a third-year student at the International University - Vietnam National University HCMC. Audiences are impressed with her English communication and performing skills, sweet beauty, and education.

The first and second runner-ups went to Dao Thi Hien of Nghe An Province and Huynh Minh Kien of Ninh Thuan Province respectively.

The organization board also presented other minor titles, including “Beauty with a Purpose” to Dao Thi Hien, “Miss Confidence” to Pham Thi Tu Trinh, “Miss Talent” to Nguyen Ngan Ha, “Miss Sport” to Bui Thi Hong Trang, “Miss Tourism” to Le Thi Kim Hau, “Miss Communications” to Vo Tan Sanh Vy, “Miss Sea” to Bui Khanh Linh, “Miss Ao Dai” to Tran Thi Thoa Phuong, “Audience Choice Award” to Pham Huong Anh, “Miss Skin Beauty” to Do Thi Phuong Thanh.

The beauty pageant themed “Beauty with a noble purpose” saw the participation of Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, and an exciting concert featuring popular singers namely Quang Dung, Hien Thuc, Vo Ha Tram, Dong Nhi and Lona Kieu Loan.

On the final night, 40 contestants, who were selected from the preliminary stages and short-listed round, competed in categories, including Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), Bikini swimsuit, evening gown, and on-stage question.

The 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was kicked off in March.

Additionally, contestants participated in exchanges promoting historical sites and tourist destinations of the country.

In the competition of “Miss Tourism”, contestants were required to create video clips to promote images of the country on social networks. Five with the best performances will have an opportunity to join the tourism advertising activities of Binh Dinh Province.

They also implemented four to six inspirational community projects to get the “Beauty with a Purpose” award.

The Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held for the first time in 2019, aiming at looking for a Vietnamese representative for the Miss World beauty pageant. Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong was crowned Miss World Vietnam 2022. The first and second runner-ups were Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and Nguyen Phuong Nhi.