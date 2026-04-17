Ministry warns of unauthorized HIV prevention drug

The Ministry of Health has cautioned that Yeztugo, an injectable marketed for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, is not approved for circulation in Vietnam and may be counterfeit, despite widespread online promotion.

The injectable medication for HIV exposure prevention, known as Yeztugo, has not received approval for circulation.

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning that the injectable medication for pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV, marketed under the name Yeztugo, lacks the necessary authorization for distribution and is suspected to be counterfeit.

Despite this, there is a significant online presence promoting the sale of this drug. The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health has recently sent a document to health departments in provinces and cities across the country, alerting them that the injectable medication for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, branded as Yeztugo, is not authorized for circulation in Vietnam.

Its origin is unclear, posing serious health risks to users. The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention has urged provincial and city health departments to promptly review and inspect healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical businesses in their areas to identify and address the sale and use of this preventive treatment.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan